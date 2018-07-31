Charges will not be laid in connection with a collision at a St. Vital crosswalk that left an 8-year-old boy dead this winter, the Winnipeg Police Service said Tuesday.

On the morning of Feb. 13, Surafiel Musse Tesfamariam was using the crosswalk St. Anne’s Road and Varennes Avenue with his mother when he was hit by a car around 8:20 a.m.

A crossing guard working at the intersection that morning told CTV News back in February Tesfamariam was hit just a few minutes after a crossing guard ended their shift at 8:17 a.m.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene while Tesfamariam was taken to the hospital. He later died.

Police said traffic collision investigators conducted the investigation.

In the wake Tesfamariam’s death, the Louis Riel School Division said it’s adding more adult crossing guards to busy intersections.

Councillors on the city’s infrastructure committee have also voted to install low mounted flashers to the St. Vital intersection to serve as an alert to drivers.