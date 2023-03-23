'Check for ticks': As tick season approaches, here's what Manitobans need to know
There is still snow on the ground and temperatures are below zero, but tick season isn't that far away.
Once the snow melts, people should be on the lookout for the tiny parasite.
"I tend to say, if there's no snow on the ground, check for ticks," said Kateryn Rochon, an associate professor of veterinary entomology at the University of Manitoba.
She said there are several species of ticks around the world and in Manitoba, but the two main ones to be aware of in the province are wood ticks (also known as American dog ticks) and black-legged ticks (also known as deer ticks).
"We're concerned, mostly because they're ectoparasites. So they bite us, they bite our pets, and they suck our blood, which is unpleasant. And in the case of black-legged ticks, they can, if they are infected, they can transmit certain pathogens."
One of those pathogens is Lyme disease, which Rochon says in the most commonly acquired tick-borne illness in North America and in Manitoba.
Lyme disease can be transmitted if an infected black legged tick is latched on to someone for at least 24 hours. The bacteria travels from the gut of the tick to the host as the tick feeds and eventually gets transferred through the tick's saliva.
WHAT DOES LYME DISEASE LOOK LIKE?
If someone becomes infected with Lyme disease, one of the first noticeable symptoms is a bullseye rash around the bite site.
Rochon said around 70 to 80 per cent of people infected will get the rash.
"Not everybody gets it, though. So if you're one of the unlucky people who doesn't get that sign in the first month or so, after an infection, people usually will have some flu-like symptoms and then that can go away. After that, when the infection has progressed, then there can other symptoms that actually vary quite a bit."
Rochon said if the ticks are caught before the 24-hour mark, there is probably a good chance Lyme was not transferred, however, if it isn't caught, she recommends people go to the doctor and get antibiotics.
She said the earlier a tick is found, the more successful treatment is.
Rochon recommends people check every day, even if they haven't been outside much, during tick season.
"It's the tick that you don't find that is the most dangerous."
According to the Manitoba government, there has been 579 total reported cases of Lyme disease in the province between 2009 and 2021.
Recently, 2019 had the highest number of total cases – 34 confirmed, 34 probable cases and 22 listed as other, meaning they have been reported by a physician or lab report, but don't meet national surveillance case definitions.
In 2021, there were 19 confirmed cases, 19 probable cases and 11 listed as other for a total of 49.
The government says final data for 2022 will be available in the coming weeks.
PREVENTING TICK BITES
Lincoln Poulin, the president of Poulin's Pest Control, said people can run into ticks in the bush along hiking trails and even in their own backyards.
Close to home, he recommends keeping grass short, which limits the ability of ticks residing nearby.
"People that like to do a lot of backpacking or hiking through dense bush, it's recommended that they consider putting their pants into their sock, or having deet resistant clothes and footwear," said Poulin.
"Keep in mind that when they're done their walk, that they make sure there are no ticks crawling on them."
The Manitoba government also recommends wearing long-sleeved pants and shirts as well making sure the clothing is light-coloured to make it easier to see if they are crawling on someone.
If someone does get bit, Poulin said the best way to remove them is with a clean set of tweezers and grabbing the tick as close to the skin as possible to ensure nothing is left behind.
Like Rochon, he said ticks can show up anytime after winter has disappeared, but noted he starts to receive calls about them around May long weekend.
Outside of the negative impacts ticks can have on humans and animals, Rochon was asked if they provide any benefit to the ecosystem. She said ticks are alive because they can be.
"The whole purpose of being alive, I know as humans we don't like to do (this) and we have philosophy and all this, but really, the purpose is to get your genes to the next generation. And ticks do that because they can. They don't serve a particular purpose. They exist because they can. That's it. There's no redeeming quality," said Rochon.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Ottawa Thursday evening for a whirlwind 27-hour visit expected to focus on both the friendly and thorny aspects of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including protectionism and migration on both sides of the border.
Trudeau, Biden could agree to end 'loophole' in Safe Third Country Agreement: CP source
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could see asylum seekers turned back at irregular border crossings across the border, including Roxham Road in Quebec.
Opposition parties affirm call for interference inquiry, amid questions over MP Han Dong
Amid renewed questions over the pervasiveness of alleged interference by China in Canadian elections and affairs broadly, opposition MPs voted Thursday afternoon to affirm a parliamentary committee's call for the federal government to strike a public inquiry.
'Scream as loud as you can': 5 boys rescued from NYC tunnel
Five mischievous boys had to be rescued after they crawled through a storm drain tunnel in New York City and got lost, authorities said.
Asteroid to hurtle past Earth closer than the moon this weekend
An asteroid discovered just last week will pass closer to the Earth than the orbit of the moon this weekend, an occurrence so rare it happens only once in a decade, according to NASA.
Number of Canadians receiving EI at record lows, down 44 per cent from last year: StatCan
The number of Canadians receiving employment insurance benefits are at record lows and down 44 per cent from last year, new figures from Statistics Canada show.
Indigenous sisters developing video games to revitalize Mohawk language
Two Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) sisters from Montreal are on a mission that is close to their hearts: to save their ancestors' first language by developing video games young and old can play.
Here are the locations of the first 12 new Zellers stores
Zellers has opened the first of 25 new locations within Hudson's Bay stores across the country. The Canadian retail chain launched 12 stores in Ontario and Alberta Thursday, along with a new e-commerce website.
South Carolina's top accountant to resign after US$3.5-billion error
Embattled South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom will resign next month after a US$3.5 billion accounting error in the year-end financial report he oversaw.
Regina
-
Regina police make 'high risk traffic stop' involving bus after teen claims to have gun
Regina police took a teen into custody on Thursday after he allegedly claimed to have a gun while on a city bus.
-
'Bad for the city': Regina Mayor, Experience Regina CEO break silence on tourism slogans
The Mayor of Regina calls tourism slogans that were rolled out as part of a rebrand last week “sexist” and “wrong.”
-
Files on 39 addiction treatment clients found in Regina dumpster, privacy commissioner says
A recent report from the province’s privacy commissioner says the Métis Addictions Council of Saskatchewan Inc. (MACSI) failed to take appropriate steps after patient treatment files were discovered in a recycling bin.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge lifts Legacy Christian Academy publication ban
An alleged victim of a former staff member of Legacy Christian Academy can now be identified after she successfully petitioned in court to have a publication ban lifted.
-
Saskatoon school division 'can't even do a status quo budget' with current provincial funding
In the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s provincial budget, school divisions in Saskatchewan were expecting funding levels to increase, with the province repeatedly touting its $1 billion surplus.
-
Closing arguments expected in Ally Moosehunter homicide case
Closing arguments are set for next week in the first-degree murder case of a man accused of killing his girlfriend.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder trial nears conclusion, closing arguments Monday
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright resumed briefly Thursday morning, with the defence formally wrapping up its case.
-
North Bay liquidation store aims to bring treasure hunts to discount shopping
The co-owners of a new liquidation store in North Bay, Samuel Quesnel and Chloé Boivenue, say they want to bring a treasure hunt shopping experience to the city.
-
Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Energy Regulator cites company for causing seismic events
The Alberta Energy Regulator has cited a company for causing a series of seismic events in the Peace River region.
-
Homicide unit investigating death of woman found on Whitemud Drive
The homicide section is now investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman found on Whitemud Drive earlier this week.
-
Ballistics confirm link between Pizza Hut, Edmonton police shootings
Edmonton Police Service investigators believe the 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two EPS officers is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee.
Toronto
-
Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
-
Ontario pharmacists to be given new prescribing powers
Pharmacists in Ontario are being given the power to prescribe new medications.
-
'I feel horrible': Ontario man denied theft coverage owes $55,000 for stolen truck
An Ontario man said he was shocked when his truck was stolen not once but twice, and the second time it was taken he was surprised to discover he was no longer covered for theft.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seize $1.6M worth of cocaine from New Brighton home
Calgary police say $1.6 million worth of cocaine was seized from a New Brighton home earlier this month.
-
Man and woman facing charges after violent Anderson CTrain Station robberies
Calgary police have arrested two people accused in a series of violent robberies at a southwest CTrain station, all of which involved weapons.
-
Semi-truck crashes into overpass, closing 2 lanes of Deerfoot Trail
Two lanes of Calgary's Deerfoot Trail are closed to southbound traffic at 32 Avenue N.E. after a semi-truck hauling a excavator hit an overpass.
Montreal
-
Lawyer for owner of Old Montreal building speaks out after deadly fire
For the first time, the owner of a building in Old Montreal has responded to questions about the fire — through his lawyer — addressing allegations that the building was unsafe.
-
RCMP arrest Montreal teenager on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The RCMP arrested an 18-year-old Montreal man Thursday on allegations he was going to commit a terrorism offence based on a tip from the FBI.
-
'She was so beautiful': Search continues for missing after fatal Montreal fire
Zafar Mahmood was still waiting on Thursday to hear whether his 32-year-old daughter was among the four people whose bodies have been pulled from the rubble of an Old Montreal building that caught fire last week.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Ottawa Thursday evening for a whirlwind 27-hour visit expected to focus on both the friendly and thorny aspects of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including protectionism and migration on both sides of the border.
-
Stittsville stabbing sends two people to hospital
Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing on Harsmere Drive, off Stittsville Main Street, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
-
President Biden arrives in Ottawa: What you need to know about day one of the visit
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Ottawa on a foggy Thursday evening, kicking off a whirlwind two-day visit to the capital. Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa have warned residents and visitors will see an increased police presence across the downtown core, and there will be "significant traffic and transit disruptions" during the visit.
Atlantic
-
N.S. government includes record-high health-care spending in 2023-24 budget
The Tim Houston PC government remains firm in their promise they'll fix the health-care system by spending more taxpayer money on health than any previous government before.
-
Snow and rain will continue into Thursday night for the Maritimes
The rate of snow and rain falling in the Maritimes will pick up late Thursday afternoon into evening as a weather system makes its way across the region.
-
'I've lost everything': Homeowners lose everything after rural Shepody, N.B. home destroyed by fire
A couple in Shepody, N.B., has lost everything after their home was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia
The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway with the Cambridge location opening its doors to eager shoppers who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Fake catering orders could be costly for restaurants
A restaurant in Ayr, Ontario wants to warn others in the industry about what they believe to be a fake catering scheme.
-
Suspicious fire causes $100,000 in damange to old bowling alley in Cambridge
A fire at the former Dickson Bowl in downtown Galt has caused significant damage to the building.
Vancouver
-
'Unsanctioned artwork': City of Vancouver to remove giant spider installation
A giant spider sculpture that has been creeping out some Vancouver commuters will soon be removed, according to the City of Vancouver.
-
Former VPD officer speaks out after discovering his property was being used in rental scam
When a former detective with the Vancouver Police Department discovered photos of his home were being used in a rental scam, he decided to start his own investigation.
-
A pest control company ranked Canada's worst cities for bed bugs. Here's how Vancouver did.
Vancouver was one of Canada's worst cities in Canada for bed bugs last year, according to a pest control company's annual rankings.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria man's 85 convictions highlight links between brain injury, homelessness, crime
A Victoria man’s life of crime has turned into one of survival, hope and advocacy amid ongoing conversations in the community about how best to tackle public safety matters.
-
Island Health provides update on $60M ICU replacement at Nanaimo hospital
Island Health is providing more details on a long-awaited replacement of the intensive care unit (ICU) at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH).
-
Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearance
Mounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.