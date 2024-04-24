Child taken to hospital following collision with trailer: Brandon police

A four-year-old child was taken to the hospital on Monday following a collision with a trailer in Brandon, Man.

The incident took place just before 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue.

According to the Brandon Police Service, witnesses said that the boy ran from a parking lot on the north side of Victoria Avenue into the side of trailer. Police note that the trailer was being towed by a half-tonne truck heading westbound.

The four-year-old was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre and then taken via STARS to the Children’s Hospital in Winnipeg. He is in serious but stable condition.