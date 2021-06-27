WINNIPEG -- A child in Manitoba battling COVID-19 has died as the province's daily case count dips back below 100.

Public health announced one death in the daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday. The death is a girl under 10 years of age from the Winnipeg health region.

The COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,139 in Manitoba.

Along with the deaths, the province saw 97 new cases and removed one due to a data error, bringing the total to 55,975.

The Winnipeg Health Region had the highest number of new cases, with 50 reported on Sunday. The five-day test positivity rate in the city is now 6.9 per cent.

Of the remaining cases, 12 came from the Southern Health Region, 16 cases were in the Northern Health Region, 14 cases were in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and five were in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Manitoba currently has 1,480 active cases and 53,356 people have recovered. The provincial five-day test positivity rate sits at 6.5 per cent.

According to Sunday's update, 193 Manitobans are in hospitals with COVID-19 in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces.

There are 94 patients in Manitoba hospitals with active cases of COVID-19, including 28 people in ICU. Another 87 people are no longer infectious but still require care, including 24 in intensive care.

Twelve patients are also being treated in hospitals outside of the province – including 11 in Ontario and one in Alberta.

On Saturday, 1,631 tests were completed, bringing the total to 826,662 since February 2020.

As of the most recent update on variant cases on Saturday, Manitoba has 14,997 total variants of concern cases, 889 of them still active. The total number of deaths linked to variants is now 146.

Of the variant cases, 7,954 are unspecified, 6,540 are the B.1.1.7 variant, 202 are P.1 variant cases, 70 are the B.1.351 variant, nine are the B.1.617, 15 are the B.1.617.1, and 207 are the B.1.617.2 variant.

The province will update the variant of concern data on Tuesday.