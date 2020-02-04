WINNIPEG -- It appears confusion over free parking on Saturday has been officially cleared up.

In December 2017, some drivers received tickets, despite stickers on meters stating two-hour complimentary parking on Saturday.

There was confusion, did that mean the first two hours or the second two hours?

Because of the mixup, the tickets were cancelled or refunded.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority said it’s now clearly defined on the website, free two-hour parking anytime between 8:00 AM and 5:30 PM.

“There is no requirement to pay for parking in order to receive two-hours of complimentary parking,“ said the Winnipeg Parking Authority.

There are exceptions, street parking is not free on Saturday around Health Sciences Centre and St. Boniface Hospital.