City council wrestling with short-term rentals regulations

Short-term rentals are on the rise in Winnipeg and the city is still wrestling with how to regulate the industry.

An administrative report before city council Thursday showed little uniformity exists across Canada. Instead, it said different cities are using a variety of regulations tied to the specific issues each municipality is looking to address.

Mayor Brian Bowman said he feels some urgency to proceed as quickly as possible.

"But at the same time, this is breaking new ground for the City of Winnipeg," Bowman told reporters Thursday. "We want to make sure that we're doing our best to listen and respond to the concerns that are being raised by delegates as well as members of council. And so that's the balance that we're trying to find."

Council has heard suggestions to simply adopt rules from other cities such as Calgary or Regina.

On Thursday evening, Council voted to push the matter back to property and development committee for further discussion.

-with files from CTV News Winnipeg staff