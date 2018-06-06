Pedestrians could be crossing one section of Portage and Main next year.

A request for proposals to produce a blueprint for re-opening the intersection says the city wants construction complete on the Portage Avenue East crossing by fall 2019.

This crossing would allow people to walk on the street between the Richardson Building and the Bank of Montreal.

Winnipeg CAO Doug McNeil said the date is not set in stone but is a target.

He said the consultant’s work will also include a new price estimate.

A report last year says the cost to re-open the intersection is at least $11.6 million dollars.