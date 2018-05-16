The City of Winnipeg now says it's suing Caspian over the Downtown police headquarters project.

Last week Mayor Brian Bowman said the city could not file a lawsuit over building deficiencies due to a clause in the contract signed by former CAO Phil Sheegl.

Now based on a new legal opinion a lawsuit has been launched.

The court action also names design consultants AAR.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Construction of the building is the subject of an RCMP fraud investigation. The project is around $85 million over budget.