WINNIPEG -- In a press conference Saturday morning, the City of Winnipeg said all libraries, pools and recreation centres will be closed due to COVID-19.

Effective Monday, all City-owned and operated facilities will be closed until further notice.

"Directors, managers and supervisors will be communicated with," said Jay Shaw, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Assistant Chief and City of Winnipeg Emergency Operations Manager. "Our number one priority is the safety of staff."

Shaw said there is 200-300 part-time employees affected and the city will make sure they are paid or relocated.

"The city of Winnipeg made those decisions very early on, and we are standing by our staff," said Shaw.

A list of city owned facilities can be found online.

CITY COUNCIL

Mayor Bowman also announced Council and Committee meetings over the coming weeks have been rescheduled.

"Today, I am presenting a plan to reschedule all regular and special Council and Committee meetings in the coming weeks to align with the provincial three-week school closure measures that begin on March 23, 2020," said Bowman.

"In order to meet the budget timelines requires by law under the Winnipeg charter, I have also worked with Committee Chairs to reschedule meetings accordingly.

To coincide with K-12 schools closing for three weeks on March 23, the following meetings have been rescheduled:

March 17 – Standing Policy Committee on Water Waste, Riverbank Management and the Environment (rescheduled from March 18)

March 18 – Executive Policy Committee to table final recommendations (rescheduled from March 19)

March 19 – Council meeting to consider budget (rescheduled from March 25)

March 21 – Council meeting to consider matter originally scheduled for March 26

Changes to the April committee meeting schedule will be considered at the regularly scheduled Executive Policy Committee meeting on March 17.

The city is reminding Winnipeggers that council meetings are live streamed on its YouTube channel.