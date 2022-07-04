City of Winnipeg launches online tracker for 311

Winnipeggers who are looking for help from the city will now be able to see up to date wait times for 311.

The city has now made it possible for residents to check 311 wait times online to determine the best times to call.

The wait times are updated every five minutes and also provide average talk times per call.

The online tracker also shows the average wait times for the day as well as the day before. People can also take a deeper dive by looking at the collected data.

All the information can be found on the city's website.

CTV News has reached out to the city for more information.