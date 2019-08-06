

CTV News Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg and the union representing transit workers are at an impasse on contract negotiations, with the city saying it believes the union will strike in the fall.

“Unfortunately, after two days of mediation and despite the fact that the City put forward an offer to settle, the parties are no closer to reaching a tentative agreement,” said the city’s chief corporate services officer Michael Jack in a news release.

“We feel that a strike will be initiated by the ATU during the fall schedule when it will be most disruptive to passengers and residents.”

The city said it gave its latest proposal to the Amalgamated Transit Union on Aug. 2, and has asked the union to take it to its members for a vote. It notes progress has been made on a number of fronts, but that the two parties are not in agreement over general wage increases and the union’s request to increase mechanic’s salaries by $10 an hour.

“The latest proposal from the City includes a general wage increase of 2 percent each year in January 2020, 2021, 2022, and a 2 per cent increase on March 31, 2023. The proposed term of the collective agreement is four years and two months,” the release said.

The city said the ATU has asked for a 2.75 per cent general wage increase each year over four years, which would “eclipse every single annual wage increase negotiated with every single City of Winnipeg union over the last three years.”

Union says wage not outstanding issue

In a statement, the ATU said wages are not the outstanding issue, but rather it’s working conditions such as reliable schedules, passenger education campaigns and improved customer service.

“The ATU has repeatedly pointed to these issues and requested that they be addressed and resolved before any discussions on wages,” it said.

The union said it’s holding a rally at the new street car statue across from Winnipeg City Hall on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Ongoing negotiations

The ATU is in a legal strike position.

The previous collective agreement expired on Jan. 12, 2019. Since then the city has provided the ATU with four offers to settle.

The city said it will consider all options available under the Labour Relations Act.