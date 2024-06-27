City seeks buyer for Eldon Ross Pool who will maintain public access

The City of Winnipeg is moving ahead with the sale of Eldon Ross Pool; however, it’s looking for a buyer who will maintain public access.

In a city report, the public service recommends the request for proposals to sell the pool include a requirement for public access to the indoor and wading pools.

It also recommends that the pool be declared as surplus to city needs, and that operations of the pool continue through July and August of 2024.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the pool was on the chopping block due to low attendance and costly repairs, prompting community members to come together to try and keep it open.

The report will go before the property and development committee next week.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele