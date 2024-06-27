WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • City seeks buyer for Eldon Ross Pool who will maintain public access

    Eldon Ross pool
    Share

    The City of Winnipeg is moving ahead with the sale of Eldon Ross Pool; however, it’s looking for a buyer who will maintain public access.

    In a city report, the public service recommends the request for proposals to sell the pool include a requirement for public access to the indoor and wading pools.

    It also recommends that the pool be declared as surplus to city needs, and that operations of the pool continue through July and August of 2024.

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the pool was on the chopping block due to low attendance and costly repairs, prompting community members to come together to try and keep it open.

    The report will go before the property and development committee next week.

    - With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News