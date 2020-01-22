WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is not enforcing the residential parking ban with tickets around the clock, as planned.

The city has the ability to ticket and tow vehicles to another street if they're in the way. Due to a gap in the law, the city has only ticketed drivers overnight from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., not during the day over the last three years. The loophole has since been closed so the city was set to issue tickets 24/7 this year.

But an email from Chief Utilities Officer Dave Wardrop to councillors says it decided not to because the KnowYourZoneApp still listed the previous hours of enforcement overnight.

"Understandably, this unfortunate oversight created undue confusion. As such, we will be enforcing this Residential Parking Ban no differently than in the previous three years – tickets will only be issued between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.," writes Wardrop.

City Finance Chair Scott Gillingham says the tickets not only help as a deterrent, they help pay for the tows estimated to cost $250,000 every time KnowYourZone is in effect.

"It's not right that all taxpayers have to pay the cost of those individuals you know refusing to or ignoring the parking ban," said Gillingham.

Gillingham says he's been assured the information is updated, and for the next residential parking ban tickets will be handed out 24/7.

The cost of a ticket is $150 or $112.50 if paid early.