

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg said the 2018 road construction will be the largest in the Winnipeg’s history, with more than 200 projects planned throughout the city.

The annual budget put aside a record $116 million for improvements to regional streets, lanes and sidewalks, the city said. On top of that, major projects such as the Southwest Rapid Transitway and the Waverley Underpass continue.

The city said preliminary work was accelerated compared with previous years, engineering consultant work took place in 2017, speeding up the procurement process and allowing for design work to get underway sooner.

The city is also using a warm-mix asphalt, which it says can extend the paving season by up to three weeks.

Drivers are expected to anticipate delays and disruptions due to the high volume of work planned, and the city says work will take place on weekends and off-peak hours when possible.

Drivers are also encouraged to plan ahead and allow for additional travel time and use the Waze app for route planning.