WINNIPEG -- The province is reminding Manitobans to roll back their clocks one hour this coming weekend as daylight time is set to end for the year early Nov. 3, but people will still have to spring forward in March.

Daylight time ends on the first Sunday in November and will continue on the second Sunday in March.

In a news release sent out Friday morning, Manitoba Municipal Relations noted a private member’s bill was introduced in the Manitoba Legislature that proposed to eliminate daylight saving time.

The bill was widely circulated on social media, with many Manitobans taking it as a done deal.

But it did not pass, meaning The Official Time Act remains in effect.

The official change back to standard time occurs this year at 2 a.m. when your clocks should be set back to 1 a.m.

B.C. has introduced legislation to allow for an end to seasonal time changes at some time in the future, but for now time changes will continue in that province.

“British Columbians have said loud and clear that they want to do away with the practice of changing our clocks twice a year and our government is taking action,” said Premier John Horgan in a news release. “This bill creates a clear path forward for the transition, while also ensuring we take into account every detail during implementation.”

Horgan said B.C. wants to maintain time-zone alignment with Washington, Oregon, California and Yukon.

“While the bill doesn’t immediately shift the province to permanent DST, it puts us in position to do so quickly,” said Horgan. “This legislation is a signal to British Columbians that their collective voice has been heard and that our government is attending to every detail in preparation to do away with the biannual time change once and for all.”