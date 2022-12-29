Cliff Cullen, Manitoba's deputy premier, not seeking re-election

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12

Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again. 'The Masked Singer' host and the model had daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, Scott revealed on Instagram Thursday.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island