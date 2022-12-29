Cliff Cullen, Manitoba's deputy premier, not seeking re-election

The current deputy premier and minister of economic development, investment and trade in Manitoba will not be seeking re-election in 2023.

In a letter sent to Premier Heather Stefanson on Thursday, Cliff Cullen said he will not be running again in the constituency of Spruce Woods, saying it has been an honour to be an MLA for southwestern Manitoba.

"I do not take this decision lightly. However, there comes a time when you arrive at a fork in the road and you must choose a path forward," Cullen said in the letter.

He added that his wife has retired from teaching, he has welcomed two grandchildren into the world and he still wants to spend more time with his parents.

"After nearly two decades as an MLA and a Minister, it is time for me to be Cliff."

In a statement, Stefanson said she accepts Cullen's decision.

"Cliff has been a dedicated public servant for many years and has worked with distinction not only as the member for the constituency, but as cabinet minister in several departments. I join with the residents of Spruce Woods, West Man and all Manitobans to offer him many thanks," the premier said.

In 2004, Cullen became an MLA for the first time representing Turtle Mountain. Since 2011, he has been the MLA for Spruce Woods.

He has also had many roles within the cabinet including minister of education and minister of justice.

Cullen is the latest MLA to announce they would not be running again in 2023, including Ralph Eichler, Eileen Clarke and Scott Fielding, who resigned in June.

Manitobans will head to the polls in the fall of 2023.