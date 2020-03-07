WINNIPEG -- As the world prepares to mark International Women’s Day, there is a renewed push to close the gender gap in Manitoba politics.

“If our issues are going to be heard, you really have to be intentional and be focused on the things that matter to women and to children and to families,” said Malaya Marcelino the NDP MLA for Notre Dame and Immigration and Status of Women Critic.

Marcelino won a seat for the first time in the last provincial election. The mother of two young boys said she often gets questions that have nothing to do with politics while meeting with constituents.

“I always get questions like, ‘Are you married? How old are you? Do you have any children? What does your husband think of this?’“

Marcelino is one of 16 female MLAs, the other 41 are men. The lack of female representation cuts across all levels of government. According to the organization Equal Voice Manitoba, women make up just 10 per cent of mayors in the province and 21 per cent of MPs.

Despite the disparity, St. Paul’s College political scientist Christopher Adams said there are signs of improvement.

“It used to be 20 or 30 years ago, you throw women into the unwinnable ridings, whereas now we see many women being nominated for all the parties in winnable ridings.”

Adams said the gender gap remains widest in rural Manitoba, particularly for the Progressive Conservatives.

“The problem the PCs face is nominating women in non-urban southern parts of Manitoba. The Progressive Conservatives are behind in terms of gender equality, but they’ve made great strides over the past 10 years.”

Women who do enter politics often face bullying and verbal attacks. Last October, a vulgar slur was spray-painted at the campaign office of former Federal Climate Change Minister and Ottawa MP Catherine McKenna.

Marcelino said she hasn’t been singled out in person or online, but some of her female colleagues have.

“What’s concerning in general is just how people are on social media. It’s a negative space.”

Marcelino said encouraging women to enter politics starts from within.

“It’s up to the parties. If the members are saying this something we want and need, that’s going to happen for women to be able to run in the winnable ridings.”