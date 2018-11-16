Canada National Railway Company is laying-off some non-unionized employees. The company has not said how many employees will be affected by the layoff, but does say it will only affect a small percentage.

“On Friday, November 9, a communication was sent to CN employees advising them that the services of certain non-unionized management employees, including permanent employees, external consultants, and contractors will no longer be needed,” CN says in a statement to CTV.

They say the layoffs will have an impact on all non-union workers across North America. Those affected by layoff can expect to receive a severance and benefits package including outplacement services.