

CTV Winnipeg





It’s a cold start to the week for many Manitobans, with extreme cold warnings blanketing most of the region.

As of Monday morning, Environment Canada had issued 18 extreme cold warnings for southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, the Brandon area, and the Interlake region.

An arctic ridge of high pressure has created temperatures near the -30 degree mark, Environment Canada said. North winds are making it feel even colder than that.

Environment Canada warns that frostbite can occur within minutes on exposed skin. It says people working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Warmer temperatures are expected in the province later in the week, with a forecasted high of -1 degrees for Wednesday.