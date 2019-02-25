Featured
Collège Béliveau closed due to flooding
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 9:00AM CST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 9:02AM CST
Winnipeg’s Collège Béliveau is closed Monday following a burst water line.
In an email to parents and guardians, principal Gilles Mousseau said the water line burst on the second floor of the Windsor Park school and affected hallways and 12 classrooms.
Students who were already dropped off at school can stay in the cafeteria until the can go home.
After school activities are unaffected.