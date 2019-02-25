

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s Collège Béliveau is closed Monday following a burst water line.

In an email to parents and guardians, principal Gilles Mousseau said the water line burst on the second floor of the Windsor Park school and affected hallways and 12 classrooms.

Students who were already dropped off at school can stay in the cafeteria until the can go home.

After school activities are unaffected.

Classes will resume as usual Tuesday.