Colleen Bready's forecast: A bright, blustery day across Manitoba

Tuesday will be a bright day across Manitoba to get out for walk after Thanksgiving dinner this weekend.

Temperatures in the western half of the province will be slightly warmer than on the eastern side this afternoon.

Both southwestern and northwestern areas will see daytime highs in the low double digits.

The southeast, including Winnipeg and the northeast, will reach between 7 C and 10 C today.

Temperatures aside, practically every region in the province will see a mix of sun and cloud and strong and gusting south winds.

Northwestern Ontario will be cloudy and cooler today, but not nearly as windy.

Warmer temperatures are heading Manitoba’s way soon from the west.

Unseasonably mild daytime highs in parts of southern Alberta and Saskatchewan will spread into southern Manitoba by Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to soar into the mid to upper teens, with the warmest highs expected in the southwest.

Still, Winnipeg’s forecast high for Wednesday is 15 C, which is five degrees above normal for mid-October in the city.

Temperatures will climb even higher on Thursday before levelling off somewhat for the rest of the week and weekend.

That said, this next stretch of days will still be very warm by October standards.