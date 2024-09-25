Colleen Bready's forecast: A fall heat wave arrives

With the passing of the autumnal equinox on Sunday, the fall season has officially arrived, but you wouldn’t know it on Wednesday in southern Manitoba.

An upper ridge of high pressure will keep the sky clear and temperatures soaring higher than is typical for this time of year.

Most southern areas are forecast to reach between 26 C and 29 C this afternoon.

For perspective, the normal daytime high for this time in September for Winnipeg is 15 C. That is tonight’s forecast low. Before we get that far, today’s daytime high is forecast to reach 27 C.

Northern Manitoba will also enjoy an unseasonably warm day today with daytime highs in the upper teens to mid-20s, with sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud.

Northwestern Ontario will get in on the warm weather this afternoon, too, with sunshine and highs in the low 20s.

This fall heat wave will continue on Thursday in southern Manitoba, with sunny daytime highs in the upper 20s.

Friday won’t be quite as warm in Winnipeg with highs in the lower 20s before returning to the mid-20s all weekend. All the while, the sun will keep on shining.

If you prefer cooler, more autumnal temperatures, they will return next week.