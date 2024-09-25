WINNIPEG
Student arrested after lockdown at Winnipeg school: police

A Winnipeg school went into lockdown Monday after a note threatening students and staff was discovered in the school’s bathroom.

Winnipeg police say they responded to the incident Monday at 12:30 p.m. Police declined to identify which school the incident happened at, but disclosed it is in the Winnipeg School Division.

Officers say a note was found in a bathroom that threatened harm to both students and staff.

Police tried to find the student believed to be the author of the note, and the school went into lockdown.

Officers arrested the student just after 1 p.m. without incident in the 100 block of Cecil Street. The lockdown was then lifted, police say.

The student, who police say is under 18, faces a charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and was released on an undertaking.

The charge has not been tested in court.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Winnipeg School Division for comment and is awaiting a response.

