Colleen Bready's forecast: Heat continues to stick around in Manitoba

A heat dome continues its grip over Manitoba and northwestern Ontario on Thursday.

It is an upper ridge of high pressure that is trapping excessively hot temperatures and keeping the sky relatively clear.

Heat warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) continue today for most of the province except regions furthest north where daytime highs will only reach the low 20s.

As for the rest of us under the warning, expect another day with daytime highs climbing into the low 30s and humidex values that will feel as hot as 40.

Don’t count on temperatures to bring much relief tonight – overnight lows will remain very warm in the upper teens or low 20s.

Expect these conditions to continue on Friday with modest improvement this weekend.

Just like yesterday, the greatest potential for severe thunderstorms today is in northern Manitoba. The southwest corner could see them develop there, too.

Then there is the smoke. ECCC has issued a special air quality statement for several northern regions.

A front moving through those areas will bring smoke from wildfires further into western Canada.