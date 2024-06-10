Colleen Bready's forecast: more rain on the way

Enjoy this Monday afternoon sunshine in Winnipeg while it lasts – yes, more rain is on the way.

A low in Montana is spreading rain that will reach southwestern Manitoba this afternoon with the risk of thunderstorms.

That rain will spread into the southeast including Winnipeg over the course of this evening.

Rain will continue tonight across the south before clearing out of the southwest Tuesday morning and the southeast in the afternoon.

General forecast rainfall totals of 10-20 mm are expected across the south.

Rain will stretch into the northwestern regions tonight, although not as much as in the south.

Other areas in the north as far east as Thompson could see showers overnight, too.

Rain will continue in those same northern regions on Tuesday as it also moves into northwestern Ontario.

Beyond this system, it’s starting to look like this will be another atmospherically unstable week in southern Manitoba.

Potentially severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday with more showers on Thursday in some areas.

A long look ahead of the weekend shows temperatures heating up into the mid to upper 20s.