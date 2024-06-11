Colleen Bready's forecast: rain on the move in Manitoba

Rain is on the move in Manitoba on Tuesday.

While we did see some rain on Monday night and overnight in Winnipeg, much of it has now moved into central and northern parts of the province.

That said, rain can’t entirely be ruled out in the south this afternoon, neither can thunderstorms.

West-central areas could see as much as 10-20 mm of rain today.

The rain will taper off there and in most northern regions this evening, except for Island Lake where it will hang on longer tonight before moving out of the province.

Wednesday could be a turbulent day for southern Manitoba.

There is the potential for thunderstorms that could become severe in the afternoon.