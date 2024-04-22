WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Colleen Bready's forecast: showers possible in Manitoba

    Share

    You might want to have your umbrella handy in southern Manitoba on Monday, just in case. An area of low pressure moving east out of Saskatchewan today could bring showers or thunderstorms late this afternoon or this evening.

    That said, the chance of showers or thunderstorms is even higher today and tonight in northwestern Ontario.

    Meanwhile, most of northern Manitoba will bask in the sunshine today with some gusty northwest winds.

    If you’re starting to get ready for the next Winnipeg Whiteout street party on Tuesday, sunshine returns to the city and across the south. Go Jets go!

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News