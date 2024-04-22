Colleen Bready's forecast: showers possible in Manitoba

You might want to have your umbrella handy in southern Manitoba on Monday, just in case. An area of low pressure moving east out of Saskatchewan today could bring showers or thunderstorms late this afternoon or this evening.

That said, the chance of showers or thunderstorms is even higher today and tonight in northwestern Ontario.

Meanwhile, most of northern Manitoba will bask in the sunshine today with some gusty northwest winds.

If you’re starting to get ready for the next Winnipeg Whiteout street party on Tuesday, sunshine returns to the city and across the south. Go Jets go!