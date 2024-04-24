Colleen Bready's forecast: Sunny days in Manitoba

After a cooler day yesterday, a beautiful Wednesday is well underway across Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

Here in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba, winds will be gusting from the south today. But that should help us reach temperatures in the mid to upper teens this afternoon.

Northern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario will also be sunny this afternoon, but winds will be lighter. Flin Flon and The Pas are the places to be with temperatures shooting into the mid-teens.

If you like those conditions, you will enjoy Thursday even more. Temperatures in the south could reach the low to mid-20s with more sun, and stronger and gusting south winds.

Meanwhile, a low moving into the northwest will bring rain and snow to the most northerly regions. Precipitation will spread east into tomorrow night.

Look for the next round of rain showers to move through the south on Friday and Saturday with a very noticeable drop in temperatures, especially on Saturday.