Colleen Bready's forecast: Sunshine returning to Manitoba

If we play our cards right, an upper ridge of high pressure should bring some much-missed sunshine to Manitoba on Tuesday.

By early afternoon, the sun was already shining over most northern regions.

Clouds hanging around the south should clear out over the course of the afternoon.

Northwestern Ontario will have to wait until tonight before the clouds clear and sunshine returns tomorrow.

Temperatures today are still stubbornly cool for this time of year in southern areas with daytime highs only expected to reach the mid-teens.

The normal daytime high for late May for Winnipeg is closer to 22 degrees.

That’s much more like what we can expect Wednesday through Friday as we close out the month of May and meteorological spring.

Meteorological summer begins Saturday with the start of June.

The first weekend of the month should be rather pleasant with highs in the mid-20s. There is a low chance of showers on Sunday.

Meteorological summer is the months of June, July and August.