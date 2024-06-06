Colleen Bready's forecast: system continues to bring rain

A low pressure system that’s brought rain and strong winds to Manitoba over the last couple of days is still winding its way through the province on Thursday.

The centre of the low is now in northwestern Ontario, but it continues to bring rain and strong northwest winds to Manitoba.

In the far north, rainfall warnings continue for the Churchill and Tadoule Lake regions.

As of 7 a.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada says 24 mm of rain had fallen in Churchill with another 10-20 mm forecast by Friday morning.

A whopping 70 mm of rain had fallen in Tadoule Lake by 7 a.m. with as much as 30-50 mm yet to come by Friday morning.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is certainly possible.

Here in the south, some scattered light rain is passing through today.

It moved into Winnipeg by early this afternoon, but shouldn’t stick around long.

The strong and gusting northwest winds, however, will stick around, at least a few hours longer.

If you are heading out to tonight’s Blue Bomber home opener at Princess Auto stadium, it will be cool for early June, but the sun will come out.

The northwest winds should start to diminish by the second half of the game.