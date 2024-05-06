Colleen Bready's Forecast: Wind picking up across Manitoba

Hold on to your hat because southeast winds are strong and gusty on Monday across Manitoba as far north as Flin Flon and to the east throughout northwestern Ontario.

This morning’s sunshine in Winnipeg is giving way to cloudier conditions this afternoon. Most of the south will be cloudy, warm, and windy today.

A developing low will bring showers over the next couple of days to southern regions. They could start in the southwest as early as late this afternoon.

By this evening, there is also a risk of thunderstorms in Brandon and surrounding areas.

Any thunderstorms should miss Dauphin, but that area could see 10-15 mm of localized rainfall tonight.

There is a slight chance that rain showers could reach Winnipeg this evening.

Look for rain showers in Winnipeg on Tuesday before drier, sunnier conditions return on Wednesday and the rest of the week.