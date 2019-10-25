WINNIPEG -- First responders were called to a serious collision along a section of the south Perimeter Highway Friday morning.

At 9:50 a.m. Friday, RCMP tweeted officers were at the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and Brady Road, where a car and a semi collided.

Friday afternoon, it said one person, a 19-year-old man from the R.M. of Rockwood, had died in the crash.

He was driving a car that was struck by a semi while both were heading east, and the impact pushed his car into a large truck.

The eastbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway at Highway 330 were closed with no detours in place, but the highway has since reopened.

Manitoba Infrastructure notified drivers at 9:30 a.m. that the lanes had been shut down due to a motor vehicle collision.