WINNIPEG -- They’re getting pretty good at the art of the comeback.

The Winnipeg Jets trailed the Dallas Stars 2-1 heading into the third period of Sunday afternoon’s game, and for the eighth time this season, were able to turn the deficit into a win after Andrew Copp tied the game, and Mark Scheifele scored in overtime.

“We’ve proved to ourselves that we can comeback in any game this year,” said Copp, who’s third marker of the season tied the game at two. “Any game where we’re down a goal, or two goals, it doesn’t really matter how much time is left. We have the confidence that we can do it, we’ve done it before. I don’t think there’s any real panic in our room when we get down a goal, we know the firepower that we have.”

Scheifele said they didn’t try to chase the game.

“We didn’t try to make something happen in one shift, we just kind of stuck to it, kept on wearing them down, getting the puck deep, and obviously (Connor Hellebuyck) made some big saves for us as well,” he said.

Patrik Laine opened the scoring on the power-play with 27 seconds to go in the first period, ending a 10-game goalless drought in the process. Dallas responded with goals from Mattias Janmark and Radek Faksa in the second frame. Copp tied things up just 1:52 into the third, and that set the table for overtime, where the Jets are now a perfect 4-0 this season.

“We’ve had to win a certain way all year,” said captain Blake Wheeler, who won 14 of the 21 face-offs he took in the game, while adding an assist.

“Pretty much every one of our wins have been, we’ve had to really grind for them, nothing’s been easy for us. So I think when you go into overtime, you’ve been grinding all game and you kind of just have that as a habit now. You’re not looping off pucks, you’re staying underneath them, you’re staying kind of with that same grind that we’ve been playing all game and all year. The difference is there’s two less players, a lot more open space.”

Of their record in overtime, Scheifele said the team is comfortable.

“For me especially, I get to play with Morrissey. You’ve got a guy like that on the backend who’s making the plays, it’s pretty nice.”

Winnipeg finishes off a four-game home-stand on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.