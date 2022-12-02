Communities left grieving after 4 Indigenous women are believed to have been killed by serial killer

Community members are honouring and remembering the four Indigenous women who are believed to have been killed at the hands of a serial killer.

“It’s been a lot for many people in the last 24 hours since we had received the news of the loss of four women. Two of these women were from Long Plain,” said Kyra Wilson, Chief of Long Plain First Nation, in an interview on Friday.

“Right now what we’ve been doing as a community is just coming together to ensure that we have the proper supports in place.”

A candlelight vigil was held on Thursday after the Winnipeg Police Service announced that Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki had been charged in the killings of four Indigenous women.

Wilson said it’s unfortunate that Indigenous communities so often have to come together for vigils.

“It really speaks to how Indigenous women or two-spirit [individuals] or men are targeted when it comes to violence,” the chief said.

“It’s not just somethings that’s happened yesterday, today – this is something that’s happened for generations.”

The investigation began in May 2020 when police released details about the death of Rebecca Contois, 24, whose remains were found near an apartment on Edison Avenue and at the Brady Landfill. Skibicki was charged with first-degree murder in connection to Contois’ death.

The Winnipeg Police Service continued to investigate and on Thursday, announced that officers identified three more victims. It’s believed these women were killed between March and May.

One woman, who has yet to be been identified, is believed to have been killed around March 15, 2022.

Two other victims have also been identified – Morgan Beatrice Harris, 39, and Marcedes Myran, 26. Harris is believed to have been killed on or around May 1, and Myran is believed to have been killed on or around May 4. Both Harris and Myran were members of Long Plan First Nation.

Police charged Skibicki with three more counts of first-degree murder. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Wilson said she had a personal connection to Contois, Harris and Myran.

“It’s really sad because as Indigenous communities, we have all these connection to each other, even if you’re not related, you know them, or are connected to them from family, from friends, from community initiatives,” she said.

“There’s that connection there with each and every one of us. It really is such a big loss for our Indigenous communities, even if somebody is not directly related to us or to the community.”

In a statement, the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) expressed its condolences to the family, friends and nations of the four women who were killed.

SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said he is “extremely distressed” by the news of these deaths.

“On behalf of SCO, I extend our deep condolences to the families, friends, and those who loved these four women,” he said.

“We will be keeping you in our thoughts and prayers as you grapple with the news that your loved ones have been taken from us in such a violent way.”

Daniels said that the SCO urges those involved in investigating and prosecuting the suspect to charge him with committing hate crimes against Indigenous women. The SCO also wants investigators to understand that families have been saying for years that there are serial killers who target Indigenous women.

“I urge all those impacted by this news to seek out supports. Reach out to one another and seek out mental health and wellness supports should you need them,” Daniels said.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) also released a statement on the investigation, saying the organization is saddened by the news.

On behalf of the AMC, Grand Chief Cathy Merrick sent her deepest condolences to the families who have lost a loved one.

“Canada, the Province of Manitoba, and the Winnipeg Police Services must implement more measures to protect First Nations women from the murderers who target them. We must work together to honour the MMIWG’s 231 Calls to Justice and act immediately,” Merrick said.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Taylor Brock.