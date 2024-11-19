WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba speech from the throne to be delivered Tuesday

    Manitoba legislature
    

    The Manitoba government is set to unveil its priorities for the year ahead in a speech from the throne on Tuesday.

    According to the province, Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville will convene the second session of the 43rd legislature with the reading of the throne speech at 1:30 p.m.

    The premier said the throne speech will highlight the government’s plan for the upcoming year with a focus on improving the health-care system, growing the economy, making life more affordable and improving public safety.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

