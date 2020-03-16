WINNIPEG -- Multiple communities outside of Winnipeg have closed their facilities to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, the Town of Stonewall announced it will close the town office, as well as the Heritage Arts Centre, the Ice Palace and the Veteran Memorial Sports Complex (including the curling rink) starting on Tuesday. The closures will remain in effect until further notice.

While the town office is closed to the public, the building will continue to operate, with residents being able to make telephone inquiries. The town will continue to accept and process payments online, by mail and also using the mail slot on the front door, but are asking residents to avoid using cash to pay bills at the time.

Town council will continue to meet, with meetings being open to the public, but all public hearings have been postponed until further notice.

Portage la Prairie

Portage la Prairie has closed its operations department, its water treatment plant, its wastewater treatment plant and its fire department to the public as of Friday. The city says the Fire Department will remain available during emergencies, but general inquiries should be made by phone or email.

City Hall will remain open to the public, but the town is asking residents to consider if they need to attend the building in person, or if their request can be handled by phone or email. More information can be found by calling 204-239-8309.

In addition, all visitors to City Hall are being asked to apply hand sanitizer upon entry, and staff and visitors are being asked to practice social distancing while in city facilities. The city adds those experiencing flu-like symptoms are being asked to not enter city buildings.

Brandon

The Brandon Community Sportsplex and the Brandon Youth Centre both closed on Friday and will remain closed until further notice due to the ongoing pandemic. The Water Treatment Facility in the city is also closed to the public.

After school programming at Valleyview, George Fitton, Green Acres, Kirkcaldy Heights, Betty Gibson, Meadows, and Riverview School has also been cancelled, and all bookings of events at school facilities have been cancelled until further notice.

City staff and residents are being encouraged to practice safe social distancing, and handwashing/sanitizing protocols remain in place at city facilities. Residents are also being asked to consider conducting business by phone or email.

Brandon Transit has been instructed to perform additional cleaning of its fleet nightly.

Winkler

Winkler Police posted on its website Monday they will be closing their office to walk-in traffic until further notice.

“We take the safety and the protection of the citizens of Winkler very seriously and therefore we must also take the health of our officers and staff into consideration,” said Chief Ryan Hunt in a statement.

Regular operation will continue in the building, and officers will continue to respond to emergencies. For non-emergency calls, call 204-325-0829.

The city has closed the arena and the PW Enns Concert Hall, and all programs in those buildings, until further notice.

Thompson

All city facilities are closed to the public effective Monday, including the Thompson Regional Community Center, city hall, and the Public Works office. The city will re-assess the closures after 30 days.

City council will still meet, but the public will not be allowed to attend. The city says it’s working on an option to publish audio/video of the meetings afterward.

Business at city hall and Public Works will continue to take place, according to the city’s Facebook page, with a secure drop box set up for mail at City Hall.