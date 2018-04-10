Parts of Pine Falls Health Complex re-opened Tuesday following alleged threats to the safety and security of staff Friday.

A spokesperson for Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority (IERHA) said the clinic reopened 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, but the Emergency Department remains closed and ambulances are being sent elsewhere.

“Our priority at this time is attending to the care needs of hospital patients who we are currently bringing into Pine Falls from all over the region where they were receiving care while Pine Falls was not accepting patients,” the spokesperson said.

For four days the hospital was under a code white – a containment protocol, meaning doors were locked, ambulances were diverted and people attending the emergency department had to talk to a nurse via phone.

Marlene Smith said her sister is in palliative care and wanted to see her family but couldn’t.

“She’s very needy and sick right now. She needs help all the time. People to stop by and we couldn’t get in there,” said Smith, who mentioned her other sister also tried to visit the hospital. “They were just talking to us through a glass door so she didn’t get very much information.”

The RCMP continue to investigate the threat reported Friday. An IERHA spokesperson said a code white was also issued on March 21.

Paul Manaigre, a spokesperson for Manitoba RCMP, said on March 21, a patient brought a knife into the emergency department of the Pine Falls Health Complex. Police responded and spoke with the patient, taking away the knife, but no charges were laid. Manaigre said investigators still want to speak to the doctor who was with the patient at the time.

Since the incident on March 21, an IERHA spokesperson said onsite security was put in place.

Area-residents Shezna and Shaylene Guimond are frustrated by the closures. Both sisters went without their prescription medications for four days because health services at the Pine Falls Health Complex were suspended.

“And I feel frustrated that other people’s actions affected who need real help,” Shaylene Guimond said.

“The closest place is an hour away.”