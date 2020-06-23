WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Board has provided a written submission to the Justice Minister and the team reviewing the Police Services Act, outlining suggestions for the team to consider.

Coun. Markus Chambers, who was named the interim police board chair last week, submitted the letter on Tuesday, one week after receiving a mandate letter from Mayor Brian Bowman.

In the mandate letter, Chambers was tasked with preparing a submission to the Community Safety Knowledge Alliance, which is conducting a review of the province’s Police Services Act.

“We want to have some input going forward as to what the Police Services Act may contain, and bring that back to the police service to improve police servicing standards here in our city,” Chambers said.

Several recommendations are in the letter, with the goal of refining language to make the purpose and authorities of police boards clear.

Specific recommendations include establishing a process for when an initial budget estimate can be considered by council and rejected with reasons, so that a board can provide a rationale for the decision.

The letter also recommends, in rare cases, a police board may provide a rationale or more information to recommend an expense that is not approved by council, adding it would be practical to have a final arbiter of disputed estimates similar to British Columbia’s process.

In addition, a recommendation is made to clear up the role of municipal administration in the current statute to maximize transparency, and also recommends routine complaints related to service get formally routed to the police board.

The letter is also asking for greater clarity for the role of a mayor or a councillor on the board, and for the review to establish that a board member cannot be dismissed without cause.

Chambers said it is important to hear from all members of the community for how they can improve policing.

“Right now, we are hearing a lot about defunding the police or abolishing it, in terms of what is happening in Minnesota,” Chambers said. “We are not there yet, but we do need to look at how we can improve services to the citizens of Winnipeg.”

Although he doesn’t officially become the police board chair until June 27, Chambers said he is already meeting with members of the community and groups to receive feedback on policing and the police board.

“I’m taking all of this information, we’re going back to the board to have the discussions with the police service, on how we can improve policing in our city,” he said.

Correction: