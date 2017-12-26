

In an email sent to Mayor Brian Bowman and city councillors, Winnipeg Chief Transportation and Utilities Officer Dave Wardrop said stickers on parking meters saying “2 hours complimentary on Saturday” is confusing.

Winnipeg Parking Authority (WPA) said it will be reviewing its practices, enforcement operations and communications related to two-hour complimentary parking to ensure greater clarity going forward.

Wardrop said drivers will get free parking for the first two-hours on Saturdays until all is clarified.

The Parking Meter By-law was first introduced in 1974 requiring drivers to pay at meters Monday to Saturday.

The Downtown Biz asked the city to grant drivers complimentary parking on Saturdays as a way to drum up business.

Earlier this year, it was brought to the WPA’s attention that some of the public found the program confusing. Wardrop said, “It is acknowledged that the wording contained in the stickers affixed to downtown pay stations could very reasonably lead one to conclude that the first two hours of parking are complimentary, not the first two after the maximum.”