The Province of Manitoba wants input from the public on a design for a new bridge to replace the one going over the Red River Floodway on Highway 59 North.

“The bridge over the Red River Floodway on PTH 59 is a gateway to so many great experiences that Manitoba is known for – from Birds Hill Provincial Park to Grand Beach – and some of the great gems in cottage country,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler in a news release.

Schuler also said the province has found a “cost-effective solution to replace the existing bridge,” which was built in 1964 and damaged in a crash last summer.

The province plans to build north and southbound bridges and realign roads, but said they won’t have to acquire any new land and the current bridge will stay open during construction, which would last until fall of 2023. It also said alternative designs wouldn’t lead to land acquisitions.

People can learn more about the project at a public information session on May 22 at the East St. Paul Curling Club at 260 Hoddinot Rd., East St. Paul.