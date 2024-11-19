Consumer protection group warns of holiday décor scams circulating online
‘Tis the season to deck the halls with boughs of holly, tinsel, ornaments, nutcrackers, and a litany of other holiday-themed décor.
During this time so rife with online shopping for all things merry and bright, consumer protection advocates have issued a warning to the public to be careful of what they’re adding to their cart.
“The holiday spirit can sometimes be a bit of a dangerous thing, unfortunately, and these scammers really like to prey on it,” said Stefanie Lasuik with the Better Business Bureau of Central Canada.
Over the last few years, BBB noted online scams rose by as much as 180 per cent in central Canada during the holiday season.
Consumers have reported a range of complaints about online holiday décor purchases. In some cases, the product they received pales in comparison to what was advertised online, and in others, the consumer received nothing at all after checking out.
“In that particular situation, it can be quite dangerous because the scammers now have your financial and potentially personal information, and they might make repeated charges to your card for items that you never do receive,” Lasuik said.
While Lasuik notes scammers have become increasingly sophisticated, there are ways to spot a holiday décor scam. For starters, buyers can visit the Better Business Bureau’s website to see if the product or seller has any reviews or is listed in its business directory.
Consumers are also advised to be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.
Quick purchases on social media are also not recommended, Lasuik said.
Additionally, buyers should always use their credit card for online purchases. Any transaction asking for cash or an e-transfer is likely a scam.
- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail
'Embarrassed': NDP MP calls on Randy Boissonnault to resign over false Indigenous claims
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
Calgary doctor charged with sexual assault of multiple patients
A Calgary doctor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting four patients.
Trump chooses TV doctor Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of older, poor and disabled Americans.
'I'm just tickled pink': Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
An emotional Rafael Nadal retires at the Davis Cup after he loses and Spain is eliminated
Rafael Nadal lost to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in the last match of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career.
Anonymous male celebrity files extortion lawsuit against attorney representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusers
An anonymous male celebrity says he is the victim of an extortion scheme and is suing a high-powered Texas attorney who is representing several people in civil lawsuits that accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault.
Ukraine now has long-range missiles and Russia rewrote its nuclear policy. Are we on the verge of atomic warfare?
The four-year-old document has a bland, bureaucratic title — 'Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence' — but its contents are chilling, especially with its newest revisions.
SpaceX launches giant Starship rocket, but passes up catching it with mechanical arms
SpaceX on Tuesday launched another Starship rocket, but passed up catching the booster with giant mechanical arms.
