Consumer protection group warns of holiday décor scams circulating online

‘Tis the season to deck the halls with boughs of holly, tinsel, ornaments, nutcrackers, and a litany of other holiday-themed décor.

During this time so rife with online shopping for all things merry and bright, consumer protection advocates have issued a warning to the public to be careful of what they’re adding to their cart.

“The holiday spirit can sometimes be a bit of a dangerous thing, unfortunately, and these scammers really like to prey on it,” said Stefanie Lasuik with the Better Business Bureau of Central Canada.

Over the last few years, BBB noted online scams rose by as much as 180 per cent in central Canada during the holiday season.

Consumers have reported a range of complaints about online holiday décor purchases. In some cases, the product they received pales in comparison to what was advertised online, and in others, the consumer received nothing at all after checking out.

“In that particular situation, it can be quite dangerous because the scammers now have your financial and potentially personal information, and they might make repeated charges to your card for items that you never do receive,” Lasuik said.

While Lasuik notes scammers have become increasingly sophisticated, there are ways to spot a holiday décor scam. For starters, buyers can visit the Better Business Bureau’s website to see if the product or seller has any reviews or is listed in its business directory.

Consumers are also advised to be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.

Quick purchases on social media are also not recommended, Lasuik said.

Additionally, buyers should always use their credit card for online purchases. Any transaction asking for cash or an e-transfer is likely a scam.

