Convicted child sex offender released from prison, expected to live in Winnipeg

A community notification has been issued for a convicted child sex offender who is expected to live in Winnipeg.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit said Darrell Erwin Ackman, 55, was released from Stony Mountain Institution on Wednesday.

Officials say Ackman has a history of violent and sexual offences. Although he participated in some treatment programs in the past, he is considered at risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against female children, particularly adolescents.

According to officials, Ackman targeted vulnerable, minor female victims, gained their trust, and victimized them sexually and exploited them in the sex trade for financial gain.

The unit said he also made video recordings of underage victims.

Ackman has previously breached conditions of his recognizance and assaulted police when arrested, the unit said.

Ackman served a sentence of ten years and eight months, plus four years and four months of pre-trial custody credit for a slew of charges, including sexual assault and child pornography offences.

Officials say Ackman will be subject to conditions upon his release which prohibit him from going to a public park or swimming area where people under 16 are or can reasonably be expected to be present, such as a daycare centre, school ground, or community centre, any work that involves being in a position of trust or authority of any person under 16, and any contact with a person under 16, unless under supervision of a person the court deems appropriate.

He will also have to live at a Correctional Service Canada-approved residence, refrain from possessing wireless telecommunication devices or computers unless authorized by a parole supervisor, and refrain from buying or acquiring pornography or sexually explicit materials. Those conditions end on Nov. 26, officials say.

Ackman is also under a weapons prohibition order for 10 years.

The unit released the notification so the public can take suitable measures to protect themselves, but warns any vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct towards Ackman will not be tolerated.