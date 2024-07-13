WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Convicted sex offender released from jail again, will live in Winnipeg

    Winston George Thomas (Winnipeg police handout photo) Winston George Thomas (Winnipeg police handout photo)
    Share

    Winnipeg police are warning residents about a convicted sex offender, who was released from a Manitoba prison for the third time in four years.

    Winston George Thomas, 47, was released from Headingley Correctional Centre on Thursday after serving a 13-month sentence for two counts of failing to comply with his probation order, which included a curfew and abstaining from alcohol consumption, along with non-prescription drugs and other intoxicants.

    Thomas will be living in Winnipeg under supervised probation until July 10, 2026, and must abide to a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

    According to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the 47-year-old has a history of sexual and violent offences, as well as probation breaches and recognizance orders.

    Thomas was previously released on Aug. 29, 2023 after serving another 13-month sentence for six counts of failing to comply with his probation order. Prior to that, he was released in July 2020 after once again failing to comply with his probation order.

    Thomas was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2008 and an adult woman in 2006. In 2003, he was convicted of breaking and entering a home to commit sexual assault. His lengthy criminal record also includes convictions for assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

    According to police, Thomas participated in treatment programming in the past.

    At the time of his latest release, WPS said Thomas is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual or sexually violent manner, specifically toward women and girls.

    Anyone interested in speaking with a police officer regarding Thomas is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit or WPS.

    - With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should you wait to buy or sell your home?

    The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its key interest rate decision in less than two weeks. Last month, the bank lowered its key interest rate to 4.7 per cent, marking its first rate cut since March 2020.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News