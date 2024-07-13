Convicted sex offender released from jail again, will live in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are warning residents about a convicted sex offender, who was released from a Manitoba prison for the third time in four years.

Winston George Thomas, 47, was released from Headingley Correctional Centre on Thursday after serving a 13-month sentence for two counts of failing to comply with his probation order, which included a curfew and abstaining from alcohol consumption, along with non-prescription drugs and other intoxicants.

Thomas will be living in Winnipeg under supervised probation until July 10, 2026, and must abide to a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the 47-year-old has a history of sexual and violent offences, as well as probation breaches and recognizance orders.

Thomas was previously released on Aug. 29, 2023 after serving another 13-month sentence for six counts of failing to comply with his probation order. Prior to that, he was released in July 2020 after once again failing to comply with his probation order.

Thomas was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2008 and an adult woman in 2006. In 2003, he was convicted of breaking and entering a home to commit sexual assault. His lengthy criminal record also includes convictions for assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

According to police, Thomas participated in treatment programming in the past.

At the time of his latest release, WPS said Thomas is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual or sexually violent manner, specifically toward women and girls.

Anyone interested in speaking with a police officer regarding Thomas is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit or WPS.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre