WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service says a convicted sex offender has been released from prison, and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Christopher Assiniboine, 37, was released from Stony Mountain Penitentiary on Tuesday after serving a 90-day suspension for breaching a long-term supervision order. The 10-year order was related to a conviction for sexual assault and uttering threats involving an 18-year-old woman in 2015.

Assiniboine was previous convicted in 2009 for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Police say he committed both sexual offences while supplying drugs and alcohol to the victims.

He has also been convicted of robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, assault, and breach of recognizance and prohibition orders.

According to the release from police, Assiniboine is considered high-risk to reoffend in a sexual/violent manner against all females, both children and adults.

Upon release, Assiniboine is subject to a long-term supervision order. He is not allowed to have any contact or communication by any means with a person under 18 years of age, unless under the supervision of a person the court considers appropriate.

He is also prohibited from consuming, purchasing or possessing alcohol or drugs, with the exception of prescribed medication.

Winnipeg police say any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Assiniboine will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Assiniboine is asked to call Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.