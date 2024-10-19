WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Convicted sex offender to live in Winnipeg following release

    Clay Byron Starr, 34, pictured in an undated image. (Winnipeg Police Service) Clay Byron Starr, 34, pictured in an undated image. (Winnipeg Police Service)
    Winnipeg police and RCMP have issued a community notice after a convicted sex offender was released from the Provincial Remand Centre Friday.

    Clay Byron Starr, 34, was released with conditions on a peace bond. He is expected to live in Winnipeg and is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexually violent manner against women and girls, police said.

    In October 2013, Starr was sentenced to 13 years in prison for forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, robbery, flight while pursued by a peace officer, failure to comply with a probation order and aggravated assault.

    Police also reminded the public that vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct towards Starr is unacceptable.

    Starr also goes by other names, including Clayton Starr, Chad Crate and Richard Starr.

    Starr is six feet tall, weighs 262 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

    He has full sleeve tattoos on his right and left arms with joker and skull faces, a tattoo of the devil’s face on his chest, tattoos on his hands that read “West” and “Side,” as well as a neck tattoo with the name “Sylvia.”

    Anyone with information regarding Starr can call the police, RCMP or Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (204) 679-2257.

