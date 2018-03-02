Featured
Cora restaurant damaged by fire after renovation
The fire started in the restaurant’s utility room and caused extensive damage, according to the owner.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 8:39AM CST
A popular breakfast spot in Winnipeg has been left with damage after a fire Thursday evening.
Cora restaurant on Waverley Street was newly renovated when the blaze broke out.
The fire started in the restaurant’s utility room and caused extensive damage, according to the owner.
A city spokesperson confirmed that no one was hurt.
The cause and damage estimate are unknown at this time.