Could the possible PSAC strike affect Canadian border crossings?

With the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) voting overwhelmingly in favor of a strike this week, the federal government is releasing details on how the possible job action could affect the country’s border crossings.

A spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said in the event of a labour dispute, it is expected their services for travellers and businesses will be maintained.

According to CBSA, workers who are in a legal strike portion make up about 17.6 per cent of their employee population, and they do not provide direct front-line operational services, like processing travellers and commercial goods.

CBSA officers make up the largest portion of their workforce, about 46 per cent, and are not in a legal strike position, the spokesperson said.

“The CBSA will respond quickly to any job action or work disruption in order to maintain the security of our border, ensure compliance with our laws, and facilitate the flow of legitimate travel and goods.”

Cars line up at to enter Canada at the Emerson border crossing on Aug. 9, 2021. (File Image: Jamie Dowsett, CTV News)

PSAC announced Wednesday its members voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of a strike if a deal is not reached with the federal government. Additionally, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers voted in favour of strike action last week.

Meantime, the federal government has released details on how a potential strike could affect services to Canadians, including tax filings, RCMP administration, and Health Canada services.

The CBSA spokesperson told CTV News the feds are committed to negotiating collective agreements that are fair for employees and reasonable for taxpayers.

PSAC president Chris Alyward told CTV News the union and Treasury Board of Canada returned to the bargaining table this week.

Key issues between both sides include wages to keep up with inflation, as well as flexibility around remote work and return-to-office.

- With files from CTV’s Leah Larocque