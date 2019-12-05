WINNIPEG -- Councillors on the public works committee have rejected proposed cuts to transit, aimed at meeting a tight budget target.

The committee passed a motion to fund any transit shortfall with surplus money in the department and federal infrastructure dollars.

Proposed cuts would have ended service earlier in the day and may have reduced it in non-peak times on feeder routes through neighbourhoods on afternoons and weekends.

Bus replacements were also on the chopping block.

Councillor Jeff Browaty tabled the motion.

“Winnipeg Transit is one of the most core services we provide our residents.” said Browaty

The committee also agreed to use savings from changes in the police pension to maintain street lighting.

The committee’s recommendation is not set in stone, the motion now moves to the budget working group for consideration.