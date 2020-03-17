Court sittings cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
CTV News Winnipeg Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 5:36AM CST
The Manitoba Law Court building is pictured in Winnipeg, on Aug. 18, 2014. (John Woods / The Canadian Press)
WINNIPEG -- Concerns surrounding COVID-19 are affecting court proceedings in Manitoba.
With a few exceptions, all provincial court sittings scheduled for Tuesday are cancelled.
The Court of Queen’s Bench is only hearing emergency or urgent matters from tomorrow to April 17.
The Manitoba Court of Appeal will suspend most appeal and chamber matters for a month.
Most of the public had already been banned from going into courtrooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.